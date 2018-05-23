Americans will be defeated, says Iran’s Supreme leader

Iran’s Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in his first public remarks since U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo listed 12 demands of Tehran, said on Wednesday that Iran would defeat the United States if Iranian officials did their duty, state television reported.

Referring to what he called the fundamental and deep enmity of the United States towards the Islamic Republic, Khamenei said, according to state television: “There is no doubt that the Americans will be defeated … provided Iranian officials fully perform their duties.”

Reuters

