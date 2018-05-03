Aligarh University students defend Jinnah’s portrait on campus wall

The students at India’s Aligarh Muslim University staged a sit-in after two Hindu groups barged into the campus to protest the presence of portrait of Mohammad Ali Jinnah.

The supporters of Hindu Yuva Vahini and ABVP entered the university and shouted slogans against Pakistan’s founding father, the Indian media reported.

They have given the university 48 hours to remove the portrait.

Clashes between the students and Hindu activists erupted after a BJP member of parliament, Satish Gautam, objected to hanging the picture of Jinnah on the wall of AMU student union office.

At least six people were injured when the police lobbed teargas shells to disperse AMU students.

They were demanding the arrest of the Hindu nationalists.

“The portrait came up as part of a protocol that the AMU students’ union accorded to all great leaders of the then undivided India who had visited the campus,” said a student.

AMU spokesman Shafey Kidwai said Jinnah was one of the founding members of the University Court and had been granted life membership of the student union.

“Traditionally, photographs of all life members are placed on the walls of the student union,” he said.

