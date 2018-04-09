US confirms top IS commander in Afghanistan killed in airstrike

April 9, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

AFP File Photo

Kabul: US Forces confirmed Monday they had killed a top Islamic State commander in Afghanistan in an airstrike, describing the leader as “key” to foreign fighters entering the country’s north.

Qari Hikmatullah — also spelled Hekmat — and his bodyguard were killed in the northern province of Faryab on Thursday, US Forces-Afghanistan said in a statement.

The airstrike happened in Bal Chiragh district, the statement said. That borders Darzab district in Jowzjan province, which Afghan officials on Saturday had given as the location of the airstrike. Some had also said the incident happened on Friday.

Hikmatullah was a “native Uzbek” who previously belonged to other militant groups, including the Taliban, before joining IS’s local franchise in northern Afghanistan, US Forces said.

The group has established a stronghold in Jowzjan after coming under intense pressure in the eastern province of Nangarhar.
Afghanistan’s defence ministry said on Saturday that Hikmatullah was involved in or responsible for “deadly terrorist attacks” and had been replaced by Mawlawi Habib-ul-Rahman.

General John Nicholson, the top US commander in Afghanistan, vowed to kill “any successors” to Hikmatullah, adding that IS would be “eliminated”.

Asked about the discrepancy in the location of the airstrike, defence ministry spokesman Mohammad Radmanish told AFP on Monday that some district borders were not marked clearly. – AFP


Published in Global

Story first published: 9th April 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Pakistan may approach US over diplomat’s accident

April 9, 2018 4:00 pm

Deadly strikes hit Syria army air base after US, France warning

April 9, 2018 10:13 am

Cause and effect: Opioid epidemic ravaging United States

April 8, 2018 8:03 pm

Police provide US embassy with footage, copy of FIR

April 8, 2018 10:45 am

Trump Tower fire kills 1, injures 4

April 8, 2018 5:34 am

Islamabad accident involving US defence attaché caught on camera

April 7, 2018 11:56 pm

 

Full Programs

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 09 April 2018
Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 09 April 2018
Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 09 April 2018

Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 09 April 2018

Court Number 5 | SAMAA TV | 08 April 2018

Court Number 5 | SAMAA TV | 08 April 2018

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 08 April 2018

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 08 April 2018

More Programs
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.