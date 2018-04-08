UN chief ‘alarmed’ by reports of chemical use against Syrians

April 8, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

United Nations: The head of the United Nations said on Sunday he was “particularly alarmed” by the alleged use of chemical weapons against civilians in Syria, during an attack that rescue workers said killed dozens of people.

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a statement that he was “deeply concerned” about renewed violence in the city of Douma, citing reports that sustained airstrikes and shelling had killed civilians, destroyed infrastructure and damaged health facilities.

“The secretary-general is particularly alarmed by allegations that chemical weapons have been used against civilian populations in Douma,” the statement said.

Guterres added his voice to those of Pope Francis, US President Donald Trump, and several other world leaders and humanitarian groups in denouncing the alleged chemical attack.

While noting that the United Nations was not in a position to verify such reports, Guterres said that any confirmed use of chemical weapons would be “abhorrent.”

He called on all parties to cease fighting and to provide “humanitarian access across Syria to all people in need.” – AFP


Story first published: 8th April 2018

 

