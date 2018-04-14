UN boss urges restraint after strikes on Syria

April 14, 2018
Samaa Web Desk


UNITED NATIONS: The United States, Britain and France carried out a wave of punitive strikes against Bashar al-Assad’s Syrian regime on Saturday.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Saturday called for restraint and for countries to avoid any acts that could escalate the situation in Syria after the United States, France and Britain carried out air strikes.

“I urge all member states to show restraint in these dangerous circumstances and to avoid any acts that could escalate the situation and worsen the suffering of the Syrian people,” Guterres said in a statement.

 


Story first published: 14th April 2018

 

