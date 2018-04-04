UK defies ‘Punish a Muslim Day’

April 4, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
Photo: File

A large number of people living in the UK and their government united against the ‘Punish a Muslim’ day

Letters and online images were circulated across the country in March, calling for violence against Muslims on April 3. According to the BBC, the letters and images called for a points-based system for the performance of violent acts against Muslims. Four UK lawmakers also received the letters.

People, however, showed support for Muslims online with hashtags #LoveAMuslimDay and #WeStandTogether. A police investigation has also begun.

The Metropolitan Police also issued a statement. “At this time there is no credible information to suggest there is any criminal activity that will take place,” it read. “We will be encouraging local faith and community networks to take part in a ‘#WeStandTogether’ campaign.”


