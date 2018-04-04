UK defies ‘Punish a Muslim Day’

A large number of people living in the UK and their government united against the ‘Punish a Muslim’ day

Letters and online images were circulated across the country in March, calling for violence against Muslims on April 3. According to the BBC, the letters and images called for a points-based system for the performance of violent acts against Muslims. Four UK lawmakers also received the letters.

People, however, showed support for Muslims online with hashtags #LoveAMuslimDay and #WeStandTogether. A police investigation has also begun.

Today is what the bigots want to call #PunishAMuslimDay. But I’ve got a message for the xenophobes & the racists: we will never pander to your hatred. Stay safe all my Muslim brothers and sisters. We will prevail ✊🏼 pic.twitter.com/sER6V2i0Ir — Eda Cazimoğlu (@EdaCaz) April 3, 2018

While #PunishAMuslimDay is designed to create division, fear and hatred, many people are expressing their humanity by building bridges of love and mutual respect. Let’s share these positive moments of love and drown out the voices of hate.

Islam = #LoveForAllHatredForNone pic.twitter.com/ElmZWvxMEQ — Safwan Choudhry (@SafwanChoudhry) April 3, 2018

The Metropolitan Police also issued a statement. “At this time there is no credible information to suggest there is any criminal activity that will take place,” it read. “We will be encouraging local faith and community networks to take part in a ‘#WeStandTogether’ campaign.”

We’re working with @BTP and @MetPoliceUK to stamp out hate crime on public transport. Call 101 or text 61016 to report an incident, in an emergency always call 999. #WeStandTogether https://t.co/rqusRMphtJ pic.twitter.com/GrzConHh4N — Transport for London (@TfL) April 3, 2018

So many Muslims are afraid to go out tomorrow cus of #PunishAMuslimDay letter! But some like myself will be doing my normal daily duties. If you see anyone getting abused don’t be a bystander, either talk to the victim reassure them or if it’s not safe: get help @RespectYourself pic.twitter.com/kIMRqYdEZF — Asha Iqbal (@_socialdrone) April 2, 2018

Story first published: 4th April 2018