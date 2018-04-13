U.S. envoy to U.N. says Syria used chemical weapons 50 times

April 13, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

UNITED NATIONS – U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said on Friday that Washington estimates that Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s forces have used chemical weapons at least 50 times during the seven-year-long conflict.

“Our President has not yet made a decision about possible action in Syria. But should the United States and our allies decide to act in Syria, it will be in defense of a principle on which we all agree,” Haley told the U.N. Security Council.

“All nations and all people will be harmed if we allow Assad to normalize the use of chemical weapons,” Haley said. AFP


Published in Global

Story first published: 13th April 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Syria chemical attack ‘staged’ with help of foreign secret service: Russia

April 13, 2018 5:53 pm

Trump has not yet made ‘final decision’ on Syria: WHouse

April 13, 2018 3:02 am

UK govt agrees on ‘need to take action’ over Syria

April 13, 2018 1:17 am

Trump says Syria attack ‘could be very soon or not so soon’

April 12, 2018 6:18 pm

Pakistan could face US aid cuts over human trafficking: sources

April 12, 2018 3:49 pm

Erdogan, Trump speak about Syria in phone call: source

April 12, 2018 5:17 am

 

Full Programs

Agenda 360 | SAMAA TV | 13 April 2018
Agenda 360 | SAMAA TV | 13 April 2018
Qutb Online | SAMAA TV | Bilal Qutb | 13 April 2018

Qutb Online | SAMAA TV | Bilal Qutb | 13 April 2018

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 13 April 2018

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 13 April 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 13 April 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 13 April 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.