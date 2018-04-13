U.S. envoy to U.N. says Syria used chemical weapons 50 times

UNITED NATIONS – U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said on Friday that Washington estimates that Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s forces have used chemical weapons at least 50 times during the seven-year-long conflict.

“Our President has not yet made a decision about possible action in Syria. But should the United States and our allies decide to act in Syria, it will be in defense of a principle on which we all agree,” Haley told the U.N. Security Council.

“All nations and all people will be harmed if we allow Assad to normalize the use of chemical weapons,” Haley said. AFP

Story first published: 13th April 2018