Two injured in accident outside Birmingham mosque

April 28, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

BIRMINGHAM: Police said Friday they were investigating the possibility of a terrorist motive after two men were hit by a car outside a mosque in the central English city of Birmingham.

One of the victims, who are both in their 20s, has a head injury and the other was described as “walking wounded” after being run down around 2:15pm (1315 GMT) by a car that failed to stop.

“At this time we have not ruled in or out the potential that this could be terror-related but we’re keeping an open mind until we have investigated further,” said Detective Inspector Greg Evans of West Midlands Police.

He added in a statement: “The investigation is at an early stage and we’re still trying to establish exactly what has happened.”

The car, believed to be silver, hit the men outside a mosque in the Aston area of Birmingham.

Police said they were trying to trace the driver and appealed for anyone with information to come forward, including anyone who may have security camera of the incident or images from a dashboard camera. – AFP


Published in Global

Story first published: 28th April 2018

 

See Also

Six killed in accident near Layyah

April 25, 2018 1:52 pm

Syria’s Assad vows to ‘crush terrorism’ after Western attack

April 14, 2018 4:44 pm

Social media star Sham Idrees, friends injured in accident

April 13, 2018 10:39 am

IHC moved to put US diplomat on ECL

April 11, 2018 1:10 pm

27 children die in Indian school bus accident

April 10, 2018 10:34 am

First mosque in Scottish isle to open in summer

April 9, 2018 4:21 pm

 

Full Programs

News Beat | Farah Yousuf | SAMAA TV | 27 April 2018
News Beat | Farah Yousuf | SAMAA TV | 27 April 2018
Khatra | SAMAA TV | 27 April 2018

Khatra | SAMAA TV | 27 April 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 27 April 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 27 April 2018

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 27 April 2018

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 27 April 2018

More Programs
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.