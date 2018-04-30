Twin blasts in Kabul kill at least 21: officials

April 30, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

Twenty-one people including four photo journalists were killed in twin suicide attack in Kabul on Monday. 

The first blast was detonated by an assailant on a motorcycle and left at least four dead and five injured, according to the interior ministry.

The second explosion came minutes after the first and targeted reporters who were on the scene, police spokesman Kabul Hashmat Stanikzai told AFP.

“The second explosion took place in the same area. We do not know the nature of the blast, but it is the same location,” interior ministry spokesman Najib Danish told AFP.

No group has claimed responsibility.

It comes days after the Taliban kicked off their spring offensive in an apparent rejection of calls for the militants to take up the Afghan government’s offer of peace talks.

During the announcement the group vowed to target US forces and “their intelligence agents” as well as their “internal supporters”.

AFP confirmed that one of its photographers had been killed on Monday in the explosion that hit journalists who had gathered to cover an earlier blast.

The agency’s Twitter account said photographer Shah Marai had been killed in the blast.

AFP, Reuters


Published in Global

Story first published: 30th April 2018

 

