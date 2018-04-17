Syrian air defence shoots down missiles over Homs: state media

April 17, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

HOMS: Syrian air defence shot down missiles over the western city of Homs, the state news agency said Tuesday, with the strikes reportedly targeting regime air bases.

The news agency did not give further details and it was unclear who was behind the attack, which Syrian state television branded as an “aggression”.

Big explosions were heard near Al Shayrat Air base in Homs province, and in eastern Qalamoun near Damascus where two other air bases are located, the Syrian Observatory for Human rights reported.

Observatory chief Rami Abdel Rahman said missiles did not hit any of the air bases.

Following reports of an Israeli strike, an Israeli military spokesman said: “I’m not aware of such an incident.”

Shayrat air base was targeted by US Tomahawk missiles in April last year in a strike ordered by President Donald Trump in retaliation for a suspected chemical attack on the rebel-held town of Khan Sheikhun in Idlib.

According to the Pentagon, US intelligence had established that the base was the launchpad for the alleged chemical attack. – AFP


Published in Global

Story first published: 17th April 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Saudi-led coalition warns of ‘painful’ response over Yemen drones

April 17, 2018 2:26 am

Chemical inspectors launch probe in Syria after Western strikes

April 16, 2018 1:32 pm

Question raised over U.S. Syria strategy despite Trump’s ‘Mission accomplished’

April 15, 2018 12:59 pm

British PM criticized over ignoring parliamentarians on Syria

April 15, 2018 12:48 pm

US, France, Britain launch new UN bid for Syria chemical weapons probe

April 15, 2018 4:43 am

Trump says ‘Mission Accomplished!’ after Syria strikes

April 14, 2018 9:57 pm

 

Full Programs

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 16 April 2018
Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 16 April 2018
Awaz | SAMAA TV | 16 April 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 16 April 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 16 April 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 16 April 2018

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 16 April 2018

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 16 April 2018

More Programs
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.