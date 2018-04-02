Shutdown being observed in Indian held Kashmir against killing of 17 youth

April 2, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
SRINAGAR: In Occupied Kashmir, complete shutdown marked by curfew and restrictions is being observed against the killing of 17 youth by Indian troops in the held territory.

Shutdown is a part of the two-day strike given by the Joint Resistance Leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik.

As per the JRL call, funeral prayers in absentia will be offered for the martyrs after Zuhr and Asr prayers, today.

Apprehending large scale protests, the puppet authorities have put restrictions at numerous places across the Kashmir Valley. Internet services continue to remain suspended on second straight day, today. Commercial establishments and offices are also closed, while the puppet administration has already ordered closure of all educational institutions.

In Srinagar, strict restrictions have been imposed particularly in downtown areas. Barricades have been put in place to curb civilian movement. Forces personnel are also seen in areas enforcing restrictions.

Meanwhile, the authorities arrested Chairman Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front Muhammad Yasin Malik in Srinagar during wee hours today to prevent him from leading demonstrations against the killings.

The JKLF spokesman said a large posse of police arrived at Yasin Malikâ€™s Maisuma residence early morning and detained him.


