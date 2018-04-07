Several dead after vehicle hits group of people in Germany – police

April 7, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

BERLIN – A vehicle drove into a group of people in the western German city of Muenster on Saturday, killing several of them and probably the driver, police said.

“There are several dead, probably including the suspect,” a police spokeswoman said.

A security source added: “The scenario is such that an attack cannot be ruled out.”

Mass-selling daily Bild reported in its online edition that three people had died in the incident. It showed pictures of where police had cordoned off an area of the city.

The incident evoked memories of a December 2016 truck attack in Berlin that killed 12 people.

Anis Amri, a failed Tunisian asylum seeker with Islamist links, hijacked a truck on Dec. 19, 2016, killed the driver and then ploughed it into a crowded marketplace, killing 11 more people and injuring dozens of others. – REUTERS


Story first published: 7th April 2018

 

