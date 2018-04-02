Saudi-led air strike kills 12 civilians, including seven children in Yemen: medics

April 2, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
0

SHARES

Share on Facebook

Morgue workers sort plastic bags containing bodies of an airstrike victims in Hodeida, Yemen April 2, 2018. REUTERS

HODEIDAH: An air strike by the Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen killed 12 civilians including seven children in the coastal city of Hodeidah on Monday, medics and a witness said.

Medics and a civilian who saw the wreckage said the air strike had destroyed a house in the al-Hali district, where displaced civilians from other provinces were settled.

The 12 victims were all from the same family, they said.

A spokesman for the Saudi-led coalition told Reuters: “We take this report very seriously and it will be fully investigated as all reports of this nature are – using an internationally approved, independent process. Whilst this is ongoing, it would be inappropriate to comment further.”

Hodeidah is home to the impoverished country’s biggest port from where most of the humanitarian aid reaches millions of civilians on the brink of famine. The operation of port, controlled by the Iran-aligned Houthis, was not affected by the air strike.

Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates intervened in a civil war in Yemen in 2015 against the Houthis to restore the internationally recognised government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi.

The alliance, which includes other Sunni Muslim states, has conducted thousands of air strikes targeting Houthi fighters and has often hit civilian areas, although it denies ever doing so intentionally.

The war has killed more than 10,000 people, displaced more than 2 million and driven the country – already the poorest on the Arabian Peninsula – to the verge of famine.

Last week the Houthis launched a flurry of missiles which Saudi Arabia said it had intercepted over Riyadh. Debris from the missiles fell on a home, killing one person.

Rights watchdog Human Rights Watch on Monday said the Houthi attack had violated the laws of war by indiscriminately targeting populated areas.

“The Houthis should immediately stop their indiscriminate missile attacks on populated areas of Saudi Arabia,” said Middle East director Sarah Leah Whitson.

“But just as unlawful coalition airstrikes don’t justify the Houthis’ indiscriminate attacks, the Saudis can’t use Houthi rockets to justify impeding life-saving goods for Yemen’s civilian population.”

When the Houthis fired missiles at Riyadh last November, the coalition responded by shutting Yemen’s airports and ports. The United Nations said that blockade raised the danger of mass starvation, and it was partially lifted. Reuters


Published in Global

Story first published: 2nd April 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Pope urges Middle East ‘reconciliation’ in Easter message

April 1, 2018 8:13 pm

Israeli forces kill 12 Palestinians in Gaza border protests: Gaza medics

March 30, 2018 11:06 pm

Islam is simple, people are trying to hijack it: Saudi crown prince

March 29, 2018 10:35 pm

Cabinet approves accord with China, Saudi Arabia on convicted individuals

March 28, 2018 11:40 pm

Saudi air defence intercept missile over Riyadh: state media

March 26, 2018 3:37 am

Two killed in landmine explosion on Pak-Iran border

March 21, 2018 3:02 pm

 

Full Programs

Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 02 April 2018
Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 02 April 2018
Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb |02 March 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb |02 March 2018

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 02 March 2018

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 02 March 2018

Court Number 5 | SAMAA TV | 01 April 2018

Court Number 5 | SAMAA TV | 01 April 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Roohan Ahmed

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.