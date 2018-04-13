Saudi authorities close Twitter account of Makkah Grand Mosque imam

April 13, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

MAKKAH: Saudi authorities have suspended the Twitter account of Sheikh Saud Al-Shuraim, one of the Imams at the Grand Mosque in Makkah, reported AlKhaleej Online on Friday.

The move came after the cleric posted comments on political and social issues and criticized “violations of Islamic teachings.”

Al Shurain held several senior academic positions, including the Dean and Specialist Professor at Umm Al-Qura University in Makkah.

He is also a serving judge at the High Court in the holy city.

His fellow Imam at the Grand Mosque, which houses the Sacred Kaaba, is Sheikh Abdul Rahman As-Sudais, who is loyal to the policies of the Saudi royal family, according to the publication.


13th April 2018

 

