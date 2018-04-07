Russia promises ‘tough response’ to US sanctions

April 7, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

MOSCOW: Moscow on Friday promised a “tough response” to new US sanctions imposed on seven of Russia’s most influential oligarchs following the diplomatic crisis sparked by the poisoning of former spy Sergei Skripal.

“We will not let the current attack, or any new anti-Russian attack, go without a tough response,” Russia’s foreign ministry said in a statement, after the US sanctions which also target 12 companies owned by the oligarchs, 17 senior Russian officials and a state-owned arms export company.

“Having obtained zero results from the 50 previous rounds of sanctions, Washington continues to employ fear with the refusal to issue American visas, the threatening of Russian businesses with the freezing of companies’ assets and property, while forgetting that the requisitioning of private property and other people’s money is known as theft,” the ministry added.

Such sanctions place the United States in the category of “enemies of the market economy and honest and free competition” as they “use administrative methods to eliminate competitors in foreign markets”.

Earlier Friday the United States struck at the heart of President Vladimir Putin’s inner circle, stoking a diplomatic crisis that some have dubbed a new Cold War.

Those hit include metals magnate Oleg Deripaska, described by the US as operating for the Russian government, as well as Alexei Miller, director of state-owned energy giant Gazprom. Any assets they hold in areas under US jurisdiction could now be frozen.

Russia’s state arms exporter, was also added to the sanctions list.

But the Russian foreign ministry insisted in its statement that “no amount of pressure will make Russia deviate from the path it has chosen”. The measures were taken under a US law passed to punish Russia for its alleged bid to interfere in the 2016 presidential election, engage in cyber-warfare and intervene in Ukraine and Syria.

But Friday’s announcement also came as Washington and its allies face a new diplomatic crisis with the Kremlin over the poisoning of Skripal, a former Russian double agent, and his daughter on British soil. – AFP


Published in Global

Story first published: 7th April 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

U.S. imposes major sanctions on Russian oligarchs, officials

April 6, 2018 8:49 pm

First-ever space hotel to launch in 2021

April 6, 2018 7:47 pm

Trade war inches closer as US-China tensions mount

April 5, 2018 5:26 am

Facebook says 87 million may be affected by data breach

April 5, 2018 1:21 am

Despite being on US â€˜terror-listâ€™, MML vows to contest elections

April 4, 2018 11:14 pm

Turkish, Iranian leaders meet ahead of Syria summit with Russia

April 4, 2018 6:43 pm

 

Full Programs

Khatra | SAMAA TV | 06 April 2018
Khatra | SAMAA TV | 06 April 2018
News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 06 April 2018

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 06 April 2018

Agenda 360 | SAMAA TV | 06 April 2018

Agenda 360 | SAMAA TV | 06 April 2018

Qutb Online | SAMAA TV | Bilal Qutb | 06 April 2018

Qutb Online | SAMAA TV | Bilal Qutb | 06 April 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: ABDUL MOIZ JAFERII

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.