Palestinian shot dead by Israeli forces on Gaza border: ministry

April 4, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
0

SHARES

Share on Facebook

Palestinian children walk next to a tent near the site of clashes between Palestinian protestors and Israeli forces following a protest along the border with Israel, east of Gaza City on April 3, 2018
A Palestinian was shot dead by Israeli forces on the Gaza border, the health ministry in the strip said, as tensions remained days after 17 people were killed when a mass demonstration led to clashes. / AFP PHOTO / MOHAMMED ABED

A Palestinian was shot dead by Israeli forces on the Gaza border Tuesday, the health ministry in the strip said, as tensions remained high days after 17 people were killed when a mass demonstration led to clashes

The ministry identified the dead man as 25-year-old Ahmed Arafa, saying he was shot in the chest during clashes east of Bureij in central Gaza, reported AFP.

Israel’s army said in a statement that “throughout the day, tens of Palestinians participated in violent riots in four main locations along the Gaza border.”

It added that “troops used riot dispersal means, and fired towards suspects who were involved in damaging the security fence.”

It was the first death since at least 17 Palestinians were killed by Israeli troops on Friday when a protest by tens of thousands of people resulted in clashes. That was the deadliest day since the 2014 war between Israel and Gaza’s Islamist rulers Hamas.

Smaller protests have continued since, with thousands expected to take to the streets again on Friday.

Israel’s use of live fire has come under criticism from rights groups, while the European Union and UN chief Antonio Guterres have called for an independent investigation.

But earlier Tuesday, Israeli Defence Minister Avigdor Lieberman issued a new warning, saying those who approach the fence between Gaza and Israel will put “their life in danger.”

Israel has defended its soldiers’ actions on Friday, saying they opened fire only when necessary against those throwing stones and firebombs or rolling tyres at soldiers.

It said there were attempts to damage the fence and infiltrate Israel, while alleging there was also an attempted gun attack against soldiers along the border.

Palestinians say protesters were fired on while posing no threat to soldiers.

Human Rights Watch on Tuesday said Friday’s killings were unlawful and “calculated,” also saying the border protests posed no immediate threat to Israeli soldiers.


Published in Global

Story first published: 4th April 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Gaza toll rises to 17 after Palestinian dies of wounds: ministry

April 2, 2018 5:03 pm

Two victims in French supermarket hostage-taking: mayor

March 23, 2018 4:51 pm

Youth shot dead for resisting robbery in Karachi

March 14, 2018 11:58 pm

Stage actress shot dead in Mardan

February 3, 2018 6:37 pm

Israel carries out air strike in Gaza: army

January 14, 2018 4:22 am

CPEC finances are not limited to loans only: Spokesperson Planning Ministry

January 9, 2018 10:05 pm

 

Full Programs

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 03 April 2018
Awaz | SAMAA TV | 03 April 2018
Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 03 April 2018

Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 03 April 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 03 April 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 03 April 2018

7 Se 8 |â€¬ SAMAA TV | 03 April 2018

7 Se 8 |â€¬ SAMAA TV | 03 April 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: ABDUL MOIZ JAFERII

By: Ahmad Waleed

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.