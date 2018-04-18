NYT takes a dig at India’s Modi over violence against women, minorities

US newspaper The New York Times has severely criticized Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his ‘silence’ on the attacks on women in the country.

In its editorial, the Times said ‘Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India tweets frequently and considers himself a talented orator. Yet he loses his voice when it comes to speaking out about the dangers faced by women and minorities who are frequent targets of the nationalist and communal forces that are part of the base of his Bharatiya Janata Party’.

The editorial board said Narendra Modi seems to have failed to learn the lesson of his predecessors who did not forcefully respond to protests in late 2012 and early 2013 after a young woman was raped and killed on a public bus in New Delhi.

India is witnessing massive protests over government’s callous response to the horrifying rape and murder of an 8-year-old girl in January in which supporters of his political party have been implicated.

The editorial said Mr. Modi is reluctant to talk about a rape case a lawmaker from his own party in BJP-governed Uttar Pradesh.

“On Friday, Mr. Modi said that these cases had brought shame on the country and that our daughters will definitely get justice. But his remarks ring hollow because he waited so long to talk about the cases and spoke in broad generalities — describing the crimes as “incidents being discussed since past two days.”

The NYT has reminded Indian PM of his duty to safeguard and fight for all of the people of India, not just those who are allied with him politically.

Story first published: 18th April 2018