Nelson Mandela’s ex-wife Winnie Mandela dies at 81

April 2, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
0

SHARES

Share on Facebook

Johannesburg: Winnie Mandela, the former wife of South African anti-apartheid icon Nelson Mandela, died on Monday at the age of 81, her spokesman said.

She died in a Johannesburg hospital after a long illness, spokesman Victor Dlamini said in a statement.

Winnie Mandela, who was married to Nelson Mandela for 38 years, played a high-profile role in the battle to end white-minority rule but her place in history was also stained by controversy.

It is with profound sadness that we inform the public that Mrs Winnie Madikizela-Mandela passed away at the Netcare Milpark Hospital, Johannesburg, South Africa on Monday,” said a statement issued by Dlamini, a family spokesman.

“She died after a long illness, for which she had been in and out of hospital since the start of the year. She succumbed peacefully in the early hours of Monday afternoon surrounded by her family and loved ones.”

Most of Winnie’s marriage to Nelson was spent apart, with Nelson imprisoned for 27 years, leaving her to raise their two daughters alone and to keep alive his political dream under the repressive white-minority regime.

But her reputation came under damaging scrutiny in the twilight years of apartheid rule. – AFP


Published in Global

Story first published: 2nd April 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Injuries prompt South Africa to bat on

April 2, 2018 6:55 pm

Century-making Markram piles on misery for embattled Australia

March 30, 2018 10:20 pm

Sandpaper Scandal: David Warner issues apology for ball-tampering

March 29, 2018 2:46 pm

Ball tampering incident a reality check – Amla

March 28, 2018 7:43 pm

Steve Smith, David Warner step down amid ball-tampering investigation

March 25, 2018 3:49 pm

Cricket scandal: Bancroft, Smith admit ball-tampering

March 24, 2018 10:18 pm

 

Full Programs

Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 02 April 2018
Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 02 April 2018
Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb |02 March 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb |02 March 2018

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 02 March 2018

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 02 March 2018

Court Number 5 | SAMAA TV | 01 April 2018

Court Number 5 | SAMAA TV | 01 April 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Roohan Ahmed

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.