NATO does not want new arms race: secretary general

April 5, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
0

SHARES

Share on Facebook

OTTAWA: NATO does not want a new arms race with Russia, the alliance’s secretary general said Wednesday amid heightened tensions following an ex-spy’s poisoning in England

“We don’t want a new arms race, so we are focused on how can we respond” in a “firm strong predictable, but also measured and defensive, way,” Jens Stoltenberg told reporters alongside Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Ottawa.

“We don’t want a new Cold War,” he said.

He made the remarks when asked about the possibility of new NATO sanctions against Russia after former spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter were poisoned in England on March 4.

London and its allies have blamed Moscow for the attack, citing the use of a Soviet-designed nerve agent Novichok, Russia’s record of targeting dissidents and its history of aggression in recent years, from Crimea to cyber-attacks.

“We will continue to strive for a more constructive relationship with Russia,” Stoltenberg said. – AFp


Published in Global

Story first published: 5th April 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Sheikh Rasheed sees Nawaz Sharif in jail by May 31

April 4, 2018 10:44 pm

Pakistan army joins fire extinguishing efforts in Margalla

March 30, 2018 8:44 pm

Terrorists planning attacks from Afghan soil, Pakistan hands over dossier to Kabul

March 29, 2018 5:03 pm

Foreign Office rejects reports of clashes between Pak-Afghan forces

March 28, 2018 8:42 pm

PSL: Governor says he kept his promise on Karachi final

March 23, 2018 10:49 pm

Indian diplomats, army official attend Pakistan Day parade

March 23, 2018 9:35 pm

 

Full Programs

Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 04 April 2018
Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 04 April 2018
Awaz | SAMAA TV | 04 April 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 04 April 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 04 April 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 04 April 2018

Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 04 April 2018

Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 04 April 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: ABDUL MOIZ JAFERII

By: Ahmad Waleed

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.