Military plane crashes near Algiers, scores feared dead: media, witness

April 11, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

Photo: Courtesy Twitter

ALGIERS: An Algerian military plane crashed near an airport outside the capital Algiers, killing several people on Wednesday, local media and a witness said, reported Reuters.

More than 100 military personnel were on board the plane when it came down near Boufarik airport, local channel Ennahar TV reported. There was no immediate confirmation from authorities.

Television footage showed black smoke billowing near a motorway and a crowd of security officials and others standing in a field next to the crash site.

The tail fin of a plane could be seen above olive trees, with smoke and flames rising from the wreckage.


Published in Global

Story first published: 11th April 2018

 

