May, Macron agree to ‘keep working closely’ on Syria response

April 14, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

LONDON: British Prime Minister Theresa May spoke to French President Emmanuel Macron late Friday and agreed to “keep working closely” on a response to an alleged Syrian chemical attack, her office said.

“The prime minister spoke to the French president Emmanuel Macron this evening about the horrific attack in Douma, Syria, on Saturday,” a Downing Street spokesman said.

“They agreed to keep working closely together on the international response.”

The United States says it has proof that Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s regime launched the alleged attack on the then rebel-held suburb of Douma on April 7.

France’s UN ambassador Francois Delattre said that in choosing once again to use banned chemical weapons against civilians, Assad’s regime had “reached a point of no-return.” – AFP


Published in Global

Story first published: 14th April 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

U.S. envoy to U.N. says Syria used chemical weapons 50 times

April 13, 2018 11:08 pm

Syria chemical attack ‘staged’ with help of foreign secret service: Russia

April 13, 2018 5:53 pm

Trump has not yet made ‘final decision’ on Syria: WHouse

April 13, 2018 3:02 am

UK govt agrees on ‘need to take action’ over Syria

April 13, 2018 1:17 am

Trump says Syria attack ‘could be very soon or not so soon’

April 12, 2018 6:18 pm

Erdogan, Trump speak about Syria in phone call: source

April 12, 2018 5:17 am

 

Full Programs

Khatra | SAMAA TV | 13 April 2018
Khatra | SAMAA TV | 13 April 2018
News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 13 April 2018

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 13 April 2018

Agenda 360 | SAMAA TV | 13 April 2018

Agenda 360 | SAMAA TV | 13 April 2018

Qutb Online | SAMAA TV | Bilal Qutb | 13 April 2018

Qutb Online | SAMAA TV | Bilal Qutb | 13 April 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.