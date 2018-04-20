WASHINGTON: A man linked to the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the United States was captured in Syria by U.S.-backed forces more than a month ago, the Pentagon said on Thursday.

“We can confirm that Mohammad Haydar Zammar, a Syrian-born German national, was captured more than a month ago by SDF (Syrian Democratic Forces) partners as part of their ongoing operations to defeat ISIS inside Syria,” Pentagon spokesman Eric Pahon said, using an acronym for Islamic State.

The 9/11 Commission report, a Congressional account on the 2001 attacks, said Zammar was an “outspoken, flamboyant Islamist” who extolled “the virtues of violent jihad.”

It said Zammar reportedly had taken credit for influencing Ramzi Binalshibh, who is accused of wiring money to September 11 hijackers and passing information to al Qaeda operatives, and Mohammed Atta, who led the attack on the World Trade Center in New York City.

U.S. officials have said that there are hundreds of foreign fighters and thousands of Syrian Islamic State militants in SDF custody. – Reuters

Story first published: 20th April 2018