Indian forces kill eight Kashmiris

The Kashmiris were killed during search operations in Islamabad and Shopian districts. According to Indian forces, they were killed during encounters with the police.The police also said that top commanders were also among the killed youth. Three Indian soldiers were injured.Radio Pakistan reports that 100 civilians were injured when Indian forces used force. Indian forces used tear gas shells, pellets and bullets to disperse the protesters in Draged and Kachdora areas today.The Foreign Office condemned the killings.

Story first published: 1st April 2018