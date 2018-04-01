Hotel collapse in central India kills 10, two injured

April 1, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
Share on Facebook

Workers watch as an excavator clears the debris at the site after a four-story hotel collapsed in a crowded part of the central Indian city of Indore late on Saturday, in this still image taken from video released on April 1, 2018. ANI/via REUTERS TV

Ten people were killed and two were injured when a four-storey hotel collapsed in a crowded part of the central Indian city of Indore late on Saturday, a local police official said, reportedÂ Reuters

Rescue operations were complete and no other casualties were likely, assistant sub-inspector Ramesh Kirade told Reuters by telephone.

While the building was old, the reason for its collapse was not immediately known, Kirade said.

According to local news reports, the building collapsed after a heavy vehicle rammed into it.

Building collapses are common in India, where unscrupulous builders and officials often dodge regulations or overlook the need to renovate old structures.

In August, a 117-year-old building collapsed in the financial hub of Mumbai killing at least 22 people.


Published in Global

Story first published: 1st April 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

India, Pakistan must not carry burden of history: Indian HC

March 30, 2018 10:04 pm

Nandita Das visits Pakistan after nine years

March 30, 2018 4:26 pm

Ball-tampering: Warner, Smith ruled out of IPL

March 28, 2018 7:10 pm

DG ISPR Maj-Gen Asif Ghafoor responds to ‘Bajwa doctrine’ question

March 28, 2018 4:34 pm

Raid: A simple and enjoyable crime thriller

March 28, 2018 3:07 pm

Indian children carry fatherâ€™s body on cart after being denied hearse

March 28, 2018 12:35 pm

 

Full Programs

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 31 March 2018
News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 31 March 2018
Emergency Ward | SAMAA TV | 31 March 2018

Emergency Ward | SAMAA TV | 31 March 2018

Agenda 360 | SAMAA TV | 31 March 2018

Agenda 360 | SAMAA TV | 31 March 2018

Muttasreen | SAMAA TV | 31 March 2018

Muttasreen | SAMAA TV | 31 March 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Roohan Ahmed

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.