Gunmen kill BBC Pashto journalist in Afghan Khost province, officials say

A journalist who worked for a local Afghan language service of the BBC and also contributed to Reuters was shot dead while driving home in the eastern city of Khost on Monday, officials said.

Ahmad Shah, who worked for the BBC’s Pashto language service as well as for Reuters, was killed in the Gulzar area on the outskirts of Khost, according to Talib Mangal, spokesman for Khost’s provincial governor.

The BBC confirmed the death in a statement on Twitter.

Locals told the BBC that Shah had been on his bicycle when the attack happened. He was taken by locals to hospital, where he died of his injuries.

In a statement, BBC World Service Director Jamie Angus said Shah was a “respected and popular” journalist.

“This is a devastating loss and I send my sincere condolences to Ahmad Shah’s friends and family and the whole BBC News Afghan team,” he said.

“We are doing all we can to support his family at this very difficult time.”

The attack came on the same day that nine journalists were killed in a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan’s capital, and a week after unknown gunmen killed an Afghan journalist in the southern city of Kandahar.

There was no indication of any direct link between the attacks.

Story first published: 30th April 2018