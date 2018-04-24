George H.W. Bush hospitalized days after wife’s death: office

April 24, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

WASHINGTON: Former president George H.W. Bush was being treated for a blood infection on Monday, hours after laying his wife Barbara to rest, his office said.

A statement stressed that Bush, 93, was responding to treatment. He was admitted to Houston Methodist Hospital early Sunday, just a day after bidding a final farewell to his wife of 73 years during her funeral. Barbara Bush had died on Tuesday.

The 41st president greeted and shook hands with numerous attendees during the invitation-only funeral attended by four former presidents, including himself and his son George W. Bush.

“President Bush was admitted to Houston Methodist Hospital yesterday morning after contracting an infection that spread to his blood,” a statement read.

“He is responding to treatments and appears to be recovering. We will issue additional updates as events warrant.”

Bush, who suffers from Parkinson’s disease and is wheelchair-bound as a result, has been repeatedly hospitalized for pneumonia. His is a less-common version of Parkinson’s that only affects the lower body.

He is the oldest of the five living former US presidents, having served as commander-in-chief from 1989 to 1993.

Bush is father to former president George W. Bush (2001-2009) and former Florida governor Jeb Bush, who was a contender in the 2016 Republican presidential primaries. – AFP


Published in Global

Story first published: 24th April 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

G7 toughens Russia stance but Iran deal in the balance

April 24, 2018 2:56 am

US Consulate Karachi celebrates Earth Day by cleaning Clifton beach

April 23, 2018 9:45 pm

Polio worker injured in Quetta knife attack

April 23, 2018 5:11 pm

Russia, China to stop bid to ‘sabotage’ Iran deal: Lavrov

April 23, 2018 4:53 pm

IMF unveils new corruption policy for member states

April 22, 2018 8:22 pm

Trump travel ban on Muslim-majority countries faces Supreme Court showdown

April 22, 2018 7:20 pm

 

Full Programs

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 23 April 2018
Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 23 April 2018
Awaz | SAMAA TV | 23 April 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 23 April 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 23 April 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 23 April 2018

Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 23 April 2018

Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 23 April 2018

More Programs
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.