Gaza toll rises to 17 after Palestinian dies of wounds: ministry

April 2, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
Gaza City, Palestinian Territories: A Palestinian succumbed to his wounds Monday three days after being shot by Israeli forces when a mass protest led to clashes, Gaza’s health ministry said, raising the death toll to 17.

Faris al-Raqib, 29, was shot in the stomach during Friday’s clashes east of Khan Yunis in southern Gaza, the health ministry said, as tens of thousands of people took part in some of the largest protests in recent years. – AFP


