The first mosque in Scotland’s Outer Hebrides will be open for prayers this summer, reports The Telegraph.

The fundraising drive for the construction of the mosque in the Scottish isle has reached £56,000, surpassing the target of £50,000.

The construction of the mosque faces a challenge from a church which is praying that it never gets built.

Thirty-nine-year-old Aihtsham Rashid planned to create the mosque after being contacted by increasing number of Syrian refugees in the area.

The 2011 census showed that there were 61 Muslims and 20,452 Christians in the Western Isles at that time.

“Against all odds and opposition from the Free Church of Scotland they have now been granted permission to build,” Rashid said.

He added, “I have been personally requested to go up and help them with the build and planning due to my experience in building mosques.”

A derelict house is being converted into the mosque.

In a press release published at the end of last year, a reverend said that the establishment of the mosque would mean that, “Islam will be able to promote itself in our midst through public worship, despite its beliefs and practices being alien to the religious convictions of the vast majority of our community.”

He added: “Islam is also incompatible with, and indeed a threat to, our religious and civil liberties, as is very evident from the situation which prevails in those countries where it dominates.”

Story first published: 9th April 2018