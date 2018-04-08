Fire breaks out at Trump Tower: fire department

April 8, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

NEW YORK: A fire erupted on the 50th floor of Trump Tower in New York late Saturday, the fire department said, adding there were no immediate reports of injuries.

Smoke rose from the skyscraper in Midtown Manhattan around 6:00 pm (2200 GMT) but later subsided.

Streets surrounding the building owned by US President Donald Trump that serves as the headquarters for The Trump Organization and houses a penthouse, were closed off.

The New York City Fire Department tweeted a picture of the building showing flames but the blaze appeared to have been contained as firefighters made their way into the building.

Trump himself said the blaze had been extinguished.

“Fire at Trump Tower is out. Very confined (well built building). Firemen (and women) did a great job. THANK YOU!” he wrote on Twitter. – AFP


Published in Global

Story first published: 8th April 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Islamabad accident involving US defence attaché caught on camera

April 7, 2018 11:56 pm

Man killed as US embassy vehicle hits motorbike in Islamabad

April 7, 2018 6:08 pm

Top ‘Islamic State’ commander in Afghanistan killed in airstrike: officials

April 7, 2018 5:47 pm

Schwarzenegger back home after heart surgery: spokesman

April 7, 2018 6:13 am

Russia promises ‘tough response’ to US sanctions

April 7, 2018 3:39 am

U.S. imposes major sanctions on Russian oligarchs, officials

April 6, 2018 8:49 pm

 

Full Programs

Emergency Ward | SAMAA TV | 07 April 2018
Emergency Ward | SAMAA TV | 07 April 2018
News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 07 April 2018

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 07 April 2018

Agenda 360 | SAMAA TV | 07 April 2018

Agenda 360 | SAMAA TV | 07 April 2018

Awam Ki Awaz | SAMAA TV | 07 April 2018

Awam Ki Awaz | SAMAA TV | 07 April 2018

More Programs
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.