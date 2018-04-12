Erdogan, Trump speak about Syria in phone call: source

ISTANBUL: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and US counterpart Donald Trump discussed the crisis in Syria during a telephone conversation late on Wednesday, a Turkish presidential source said.

Erdogan and Trump “exchanged views on the latest developments in Syria,” the source added, without providing further details.

The talks come after Trump warned Russia over its support for Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, saying US missiles “will be coming” in response to an alleged chemical weapons attack.

Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim earlier in the day told Russia and the United States to end their “street fighting” over Syria, saying it was time to put aside a rivalry that risked harming civilians.

Turkey and the United States are key NATO allies, but their relations have been strained over a number of issues including Washington’s support for Syrian Kurdish militia deemed as a terrorist outfit by Ankara.

And in recent months, Turkey has worked closely with Russia despite their differences.

Ankara backs rebel forces seeking Assad’s ouster while Moscow remains major ally of the regime in Damascus. – AFP

Story first published: 12th April 2018