Berlin: The driver who ploughed a van into crowds in the German city of Muenster before shooting himself dead Saturday is a German national with a history of psychological problems, several media outlets reported.

The daily Sueddeutsche Zeitung, public broadcaster ZDF and news agency DPA said the assailant was a German in his late 40s and believed to be psychologically disturbed” with no known links to “terrorism”. – REUTERS

Story first published: 7th April 2018