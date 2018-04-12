Complete shutdown in held Kashmir after 4 protesters killed in Kulgam

April 12, 2018
Samaa Web Desk


SRINAGAR: In occupied Kashmir, a complete shutdown is being observed today against the martyrdom of civilians by Indian forces in Kulgam district.

Call for the protest has been given by Joint Resistance leadership, comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik.

On Wednesday, students protested against Indian rule at Srinagar’s largest university, while shops were closed in the city.

Indian security forces killed four youth in direct firing at the demonstrators in Kulgam district in southern Kashmir that mounted the tally of those killed this month to 20.

The killing sparked angry retaliatory protests and violent street clashes across the restive Himalayan region.

Hundreds of civilians marched on the village, chanting anti-India slogans and throwing stones at government forces who responded with live rounds, pellets and tear gas.

“Two civilians died when they came close to the encounter site,” local police chief Shesh Paul Vaid told AFP.

A soldier who was wounded during the fighting died later in a military hospital, Vaid said.

Indian forces put four houses on fire. The forces also closed all educational institutions across the valley.

Jammu Kashmir People’s League Chairman Mukhtar Ahmad has been arrested.

Meantime, the Indian forces clamped unannounced curfew and conducted search operation in Kulgam and Anantnag.

Also, internet service has been suspended. Srinagar-Banihal train service has also been suspended.

Tensions were particularly high before Wednesday’s violence: two police officers were implicated this week in the rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl whose body was found in January.

The widespread protests come shortly after 20 youths were killed on a single day earlier this month. -Agencies

 


Published in Global

Story first published: 12th April 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Freedom movement in IOK not terrorism: ISPR

April 4, 2018 3:12 pm

AJK observing Condemnation Day against Indian brutalities in IOK

April 2, 2018 11:58 am

16 killed as fighting rages across Occupied Kashmir

April 1, 2018 8:06 pm

Video: When Asma Jahangir raised her voice for the oppressed Kashmiris

February 12, 2018 10:31 am

Kashmir Day being observed to express solidarity, support for Kashmiris

February 5, 2018 10:33 am

India martyrs 18 in Kashmir in January 

February 1, 2018 12:30 pm

 

Full Programs

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 11 April 2018
Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 11 April 2018
Awaz | SAMAA TV | 11 April 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 11 April 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 11 April 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 11 April 2018

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 11 April 2018

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 11 April 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Zara Maqbool

By: Samaa Web Desk

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.