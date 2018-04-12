Complete shutdown in held Kashmir after 4 protesters killed in Kulgam



SRINAGAR: In occupied Kashmir, a complete shutdown is being observed today against the martyrdom of civilians by Indian forces in Kulgam district.

Call for the protest has been given by Joint Resistance leadership, comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik.

On Wednesday, students protested against Indian rule at Srinagar’s largest university, while shops were closed in the city.

Indian security forces killed four youth in direct firing at the demonstrators in Kulgam district in southern Kashmir that mounted the tally of those killed this month to 20.

The killing sparked angry retaliatory protests and violent street clashes across the restive Himalayan region.

Hundreds of civilians marched on the village, chanting anti-India slogans and throwing stones at government forces who responded with live rounds, pellets and tear gas.

“Two civilians died when they came close to the encounter site,” local police chief Shesh Paul Vaid told AFP.

A soldier who was wounded during the fighting died later in a military hospital, Vaid said.

Indian forces put four houses on fire. The forces also closed all educational institutions across the valley.

Jammu Kashmir People’s League Chairman Mukhtar Ahmad has been arrested.

Meantime, the Indian forces clamped unannounced curfew and conducted search operation in Kulgam and Anantnag.

Also, internet service has been suspended. Srinagar-Banihal train service has also been suspended.

Tensions were particularly high before Wednesday’s violence: two police officers were implicated this week in the rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl whose body was found in January.

The widespread protests come shortly after 20 youths were killed on a single day earlier this month. -Agencies

Story first published: 12th April 2018