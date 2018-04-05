Cinema to open in Saudi Arabia on April 18

April 5, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
A new cinema is reported to be opening this month in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in Riyadh, after agreements were signed with AMC Entertainment Holdings. 

Marvel’s superhero movie “Black Panther” will be the first to be screened.

The cinema will have 500 leather seats, orchestra and balcony levels, and marble bathrooms.

“We think it’s going to be the prettiest movie theater in the world,” said Adam Aron, the chief executive of AMC, while speaking to Reuters. “It’s a dramatic building.”

This decision is part of the many economic and social reforms being pushed by the new Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman. Saudi Arabia has passed laws that allow women to drive, opened up private beaches, and lifted the compulsion on wearing abaya.

The cinema has been in the pipeline since 2017. Saudi Arabia plans to set up 350 cinemas by 2030 to serve the demands of its millennial population.

Saudi Arabia is an avid consumer of Western media. Netflix is expected to earn approximately $9.84 million by 2020 from Saudi Arabia alone. (Source: Statistica)

-Reuters


Story first published: 5th April 2018

 

