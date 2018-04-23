China reassures Pakistan on ties ahead of Xi’s meeting with India’s Modi

April 23, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

BEIJING: China on Monday reassured Pakistan that relations between the two countries were as firm as ever and would “never rust”, ahead of a meeting this week between President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi that could unnerve Islamabad.

China and Pakistan like to call each other “all weather friends” and their traditional close ties have long been viewed with suspicion by Pakistan’s neighbor and traditional enemy, India.

But Modi has tried to reset relations with Beijing after a years of disagreements over everything from their border to exiled Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama, and will hold an informal summit with Xi on Friday and Saturday in China.

China will continue to firmly support Pakistan, its top diplomat, State Councillor Wang Yi, told Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif at a meeting in Beijing.

“We are ready to work together with our Pakistani brothers to undertake the historical mission of national rejuvenation and achieve the great dream of national prosperity and development,” Wang said.

“In this way, our iron friendship with Pakistan will never rust and be tempered into steel.”

There was no mention of the Xi-Modi meeting in comments made in front of reporters.

REUTERS


Published in Global

Story first published: 23rd April 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

SC says no billboards, Karachi says no problem, builds walls

April 23, 2018 8:48 pm

Some lobbies not happy with CPEC: Ahsan Iqbal

April 23, 2018 8:17 pm

Khawaja Asif, SCO FMs meet President Xi at Great Hall

April 23, 2018 7:52 pm

Scores of students in Karachi seek admit cards on eve of exam day

April 23, 2018 7:42 pm

Khawaja Asif lauds SCO role for regional cooperation

April 23, 2018 5:15 pm

Polio worker injured in Quetta knife attack

April 23, 2018 5:11 pm

 

Full Programs

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 23 April 2018
Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 23 April 2018
Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 23 April 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 23 April 2018

News Beat | Farah Yousuf | SAMAA TV | 22 April 2018

News Beat | Farah Yousuf | SAMAA TV | 22 April 2018

Court Number 5 | SAMAA TV | 22 April 2018

Court Number 5 | SAMAA TV | 22 April 2018

More Programs
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.