The attack on Syria is the right thing to do as this is about the regime using chemical weapons on its own people, said British Prime Minister Theresa May, on Saturday.

“There is no graver decision than a prime minister can take–sending combat troops into another country,” she said. “But at the end of the day it was the right thing to do because of the growing use of chemical weapons. I think we must stop this. The decision was taken to avoid further human loss.”

The prime minister said that Britain would do all it could to ensure humanitarian access for all civilians stranded in Syria. She repeated that it was about sending a strong message about chemical attacks.

“This collective action sends a clear message that the international community will not stand by and tolerate the use of chemical weapons,” she said.

When May was asked about not consulting parliament before launching the attack, she cited operational security consideration.

“It was right to take the action that we have done in the timing that we have done,” she said.

The British prime minister said she would address the parliament about the attack on Syria on Monday.

BACKGROUND

The combined forces of Britain, France and the US launched precision strikes in Syria on Friday night.

Shortly after Trump began a White House address to announce the action, large explosions were heard in the Syrian capital Damascus, signalling a new chapter in a brutal seven-year-old civil war.

The strikes had been expected since harrowing footage surfaced of the aftermath of the alleged toxic gas attack in the Damascus suburb of Douma.

Moscow denied its ally Assad had any role in the outrage, pushing a variety of alternative theories that peaked with a claim that Britain had staged the event.

More practically, at the United Nations, Russia’s diplomats vetoed a US motion to re-establish an international investigation into chemical weapons use in Syria that could have established blame.

Story first published: 14th April 2018