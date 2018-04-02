AJK observing Condemnation Day against Indian brutalities in IOK



The AJK government has announced to observe condemnation day today (Monday) against killings of innocent Kashmiris by the Indian troops in the occupied Kashmir.

AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan appealed Kashmiris living in the country and abroad to observe condemnation day and express solidarity with the victims of Indian brutalities.

AJK Prime Minister said that the Indian troops and infamous intelligence agencies are perusing a policy of genocide of Kashmiris.

A condemnation rally will be taken out in Muzaffarabad, which will convert into a public gathering at Alamdar Chowk; where condemnation resolutions against the Indian brutalities in the Occupied Kashmir will be adopted.

Strongly condemning savageness and cruelties on people of occupied Kashmir, AJK President Masood Khan urged international community to take notice and raise voice against Indiaâ€™s atrocities and barbarism on innocent Kashmiris. He said India would not succeed in its nefarious designs to suppress the Kashmiris by use of brutal force.

All Parties Hurriyet Conference leaders Syed Ali Gilani and Mirwaiz Omar Farooq said silence of the world community over massive atrocities and human rights violations in Occupied Kashmir is deplorable. -APP

