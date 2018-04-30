A profile of Sajid Javid–UK’s first British-Pakistani home secretary

April 30, 2018
Sajid Javid becomes the first home secretary of the UK from an ethnic minority background after Amber Judd resigned following the Windrush-generation migrants’ controversy. Here is what you need to know about Britain’s new home secretary. 

Sajid Javid is the son of a Pakistani bus driver. His parents of Pakistani origin migrated to the United Kingdom in the 1960s from Sahiwal.

He was born on December 5, 1969 in Rochdale, Lancashire He has four other brothers.

Sajid Javid studied politics and economics at the University of Exeter from 1988 to 1991.  He joined Deutsche Bank as director in 2000 and in 2004, he was appointed the managing director.

He has previously served as Secretary of State for Communities and Local Government from 2016 to 2018, Secretary of State for Business, Innovation and Skills and President of the Board of Trade from 2015 to 2016, Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport from 2014 to 2015, Minister for Equalities in 2014, Financial Secretary to the Treasury and City Minister from 2013 to 2014 and Economic Secretary from 2012 to 2013.

Sajid has been a member of the parliament of Bromsgrove in Worcestershire since 2010.

The British-Pakistani has to deal with an ongoing crisis as his predecessor quit after she could not justify her treatment of Caribbean residents wrongly labelled illegal immigrants.


