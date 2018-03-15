UN council says Yemen conditions ‘devastating’ for civilians

March 15, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
United Nations, United States: The UN Security Council warned Thursday that conditions in war-torn Yemen are worsening and having a “devastating” impact on civilians, with 22.2 million now in need of humanitarian assistance.

The council cited indiscriminate attacks on densely populated areas, with large numbers of civilian casualties and damage to civilian structures.

“The Security Council expresses its grave concern at the continued deterioration of the humanitarian situation in Yemen, and the devastating humanitarian impact of the conflict on civilians,” it said in a statement.

The statement said the UN estimate of 22.2 million people now in need of humanitarian aid was 3.4 million more than last year.

The British-drafted statement was the product of weeks of negotiations with Saudi Arabia, a leading protagonist in the conflict, and other countries, diplomats said.

The statement required the unanimous approval of the council’s 15 members, unlike a resolution, which can be passed by a simple majority if it is not vetoed by one of its five permanent members.

It called on all parties to “respect and protect schools, medical facilities, and personnel.”

Air strikes by the Saudi-led coalition have hit civilian areas. But the United Nations also has denounced the use of schools by combatants, often as arms depots.

The Security Council condemned “in the strongest possible terms” ballistic missile attacks in November and December on Saudi Arabia by Iranian-backed Huthi rebels.

The United States accuses Iran of supplying the missiles used in the attacks on Saudi Arabia, but the statement made no mention of Tehran.

Tehran has denied the accusations and Russia recently vetoed a US-drafted resolution that sought to condemn Iran for violating a UN arms embargo posed on Yemen.

“The Security Council calls on all member states to fully implement the arms embargo as required by the relevant Security Council resolutions,” he statement said. – AFP


