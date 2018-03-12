UK’s May to make statement on spy poisoning after security briefing

March 12, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

London: British Prime Minister Theresa May will make a statement Monday on the nerve agent attack against a Russian double agent in an English city, amid speculation she could publicly blame Moscow and announce an “appropriate” response.

May will address the House of Commons after chairing a meeting of the government’s national security council, where she was updated on the investigation into the attack on Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia earlier this month.

Senior politicians have pointed the finger at Russia for trying to kill the 66-year-old Russian, who sold secrets to Britain and later moved here in a 2010 spy swap, prompting repeated denials from Moscow.

The prime minister has declined to cast blame while the investigation runs its course, but there is widespread media speculation that she is now set to name Russia and outline how Britain intends to respond.

“If we get to a position when we are able to attribute this attack then we will do so and the government will deliver an appropriate response,” May’s spokesman said on Monday, shortly before her statement was confirmed.

Tom Tugendhat, a lawmaker who chairs the House of Commons foreign affairs committee, told BBC radio: “Frankly, I would be surprised if she did not point the finger at the Kremlin.”

However, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov once again on Monday denied any involvement.

“The Russian citizen you mention… worked on one of Britain’s special services, the incident took place on British territory, and it is in no way an issue for Russia, let alone for Russian leadership,” he said. – AFP


