Ukraine to expel 13 Russian diplomats over spy case

March 26, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
Share on Facebook

Kiev: Ukraine is to expel 13 Russian diplomats as part of a coordinated effort by European nations and the US to punish Russia over an attack on a former Russian spy in England, President Petro Poroshenko announced Monday.

“In response to a cynical chemical attack in Salisbury, Ukraine, in the spirit of solidarity with our British partners and transatlantic allies and in coordination with EU countries, decided to expel 13 Russian diplomats from the few that remain (in Kiev),” Poroshenko posted on his Facebook page.

He said Ukraine’s diplomatic relations with Russia had been “de facto frozen” since Russia annexed Crimea in 2014 and began to support separatists in country’s east.

“The next step is to increase the price that Moscow has to pay for its international crimes, including the strengthening of personal, financial and economic sanctions,” Poroshenko added.

Kiev and the West accuse Russia of deploying troops and arms to the rebels in the east and fuelling the armed conflict that has claimed more than 10,000 lives.

Currently there is no Russian ambassador in Ukraine. Kiev also replaced its own ambassador to Moscow with a temporary representative.

Sergei Skripal, a former Russian officer who sold secrets to Britain and moved there in a 2010 spy swap, remains in critical condition along with his daughter, Yulia, after they were found unconscious on a park bench in the sleepy English city of Salisbury on March 4.Â  – AFP


Published in Global

Story first published: 26th March 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Kremlin reiterates has ‘nothing to do’ with Skripal case

March 26, 2018 8:13 pm

14 EU states expelling Russian diplomats over UK spy attack: Tusk

March 26, 2018 7:58 pm

37 dead, scores missing in Siberia shopping mall fire

March 26, 2018 9:56 am

Poisoned Russian spy ‘sought pardon from Putin’: report

March 24, 2018 9:46 pm

Indian diplomats, army official attend Pakistan Day parade

March 23, 2018 9:35 pm

US unafraid of trade war after G20 meet

March 21, 2018 3:04 am

 

Full Programs

Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 26 March 2018
Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 26 March 2018
Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 26 March 2018

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 26 March 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 26 March 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 26 March 2018

Sports Action | Samaa TV | 25 March 2018

Sports Action | Samaa TV | 25 March 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Raza Haidery

By: Zara Maqbool

By: Gulrukh Tausif

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.