UK suspends high-level diplomatic contact with Russia

March 14, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
London: Britain will suspend high-level bilateral contact with Russia and revoke an invitation to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to visit, Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday in response to the poisoning of a former Russian double agent in Britain.

May said Britain would “suspend all high-level bilateral contact”, saying that Russia was “culpable” for the poisoning.

Britain will expel 23 Russian diplomats over the nerve agent attack on a former double agent in England, Prime Minister Theresa May told lawmakers on Wednesday.

The diplomats “have been identified as undeclared intelligence officers,” May said, giving them one week to leave the UK in the “single biggest expulsion for over 30 years”.

May named Moscow as responsible for the nerve agent attack.

“The Russian state was culpable of the attempted murder” of spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia, May told lawmakers. – AFP


Story first published: 14th March 2018

 

