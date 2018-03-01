U.N imagery of Syria’s eastern Ghouta shows widespread damage

March 1, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Global
Be the first to comment!




GENEVA: An analysis of images by theÂ United Nations satellite agency released on Thursday showed widespread new damage in a 62.5 square km area of Syria's besieged enclave of eastern Ghouta since Dec. 3.

The analysis found that 29 percent of grid squares showed major new damage, with buildings completely destroyed or severely damaged, and 24 percent showed minor new damage, with visible impact craters, debris or moderately damaged structures.

Some 400,000 people trapped in government-besieged eastern Ghouta need life-saving aid, and the only convoy allowed so far this year was a small one in mid-February with aid for just 7,200 people, Egeland said.

Russia, a strong ally of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, has called for daily five-hour local ceasefires to establish what it calls a humanitarian corridor so aid can enter the enclave and civilians and wounded can leave.

But the first such truce on Tuesday quickly collapsed when bombing and shelling resumed after a short lull.
Email This Post

Story first published: 1st March 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

UN helpless in Syria; civilians continue to die

March 1, 2018 8:07 pm

Elderly Pakistani couple quit Syria’s embattled Ghouta amid bloodshed

March 1, 2018 7:26 pm

Aid convoy blocked in Syria despite UN ceasefire order: official

March 1, 2018 2:57 am

Fighting continues in Syria despite truce

February 27, 2018 8:51 pm

Russia calls daily truce in battered Syria enclave

February 27, 2018 2:48 am

Russia vetoes UN draft resolution pressuring Iran over Yemen

February 27, 2018 2:40 am

 

Full Programs

Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 01 March 2018
Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 01 March 2018
Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 01 Mar 2018

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 01 Mar 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 01 Mar 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 01 Mar 2018

Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 28 Feb 2018

Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 28 Feb 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Blogs

 

By: Gulrukh Tausif

By: Omair Alavi

By: Imran Khushal

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.