Two victims in French supermarket hostage-taking: mayor

March 23, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
Share on Facebook

Police are seen at the scene of a hostage situation in a supermarket in Trebes, Aude, France March 23, 2018 in this picture obtained from a social media video. LA VIE A TREBES/via REUTERS

PARIS: There are two victims in a hostage taking at a supermarket in Trebes southern France, the mayor of the town said on Friday as La Depeche du midi newspaper reported one person was dead.

The condition of the two victims was not immediately known.

Mayor Eric Ménassi told BFM TV that the hostage taker was now alone with one police officer in the supermarket and all other hostages had been freed.

Prime Minister Edouard Philippe described the situation, which investigators are treating as terrorism, as “very serious” and Interior Minister Gerard Collomb is heading to the site, his ministry said.
Reuters

Published in Global

Story first published: 23rd March 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Three killed in France in shooting, supermarket hostage-taking

March 23, 2018 7:15 pm

March-past of armed, civil forces in Pakistan Day parade

March 23, 2018 11:39 am

Terrorist killed in Quetta

March 22, 2018 11:50 am

Phone data suggests Rao Anwar was in contact with encounter team: Lawyer  

March 21, 2018 8:58 pm

Mohmand Agency polio workers attacked

March 18, 2018 11:40 am

US once again tells Pakistan to “do more” against terrorists

March 18, 2018 11:03 am

 

Full Programs

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 23 March 2018
Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 23 March 2018
Bano Pakistan Ki Awaz | Season 4 | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 23 March 2018

Bano Pakistan Ki Awaz | Season 4 | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 23 March 2018

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 22 March 2018

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 22 March 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 22 March 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 22 March 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Gulrukh Tausif

By: Khan Zahid

By: Samaa Web Desk

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.