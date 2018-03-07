Syria: Fresh air strikes on Ghouta kill 45 civilians; death toll mounts to 850

March 7, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Global
Beirut: Fresh air strikes on Eastern Ghouta near Damascus brought the death toll for Wednesday’s bombardment on the rebel-held enclave near Damascus to 45, a monitor said.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group said at least 18 of the day’s victims were killed in strikes carried out by Russian warplanes on Hammuriyeh.

The head of the Britain-based Observatory, Rami Abdel Rahman, said four of the 45 victims were children.

The Observatory had earlier reported 18 dead in Ghouta on Wednesday.

The latest deadly raids brought to around 850 the number of civilians killed since Syrian and allied forces intensified their air campaign on the besieged enclave on February 18.

The blistering onslaught has prompted outrage against the regime, with the United Nations’ human rights chief accusing the government of orchestrating an “apocalypse” in Syria. – AFP


