UK street artist draws Edhi in Trafalgar Square

A London-based street artist and social worker, Daniel Swan, drew an image of Abdul Sattar Edhi in Trafalgar Square

On his website, Problems of Perception, Swan talks about how he used to work for one of the biggest corporations in the world until he realised he was not helping humanity. Poverty in America was what struck him. “I travelled extensively and though I love America very much, I was shocked and changed by the poverty I saw there,” he says. “I started going out onto the streets in the evenings and weekends to try and help the homeless, and this eventually lead me to the places and experiences that have completely transformed my life since.”

He is now working on a project that aims at helping the homeless. “I don’t understand why the world serves money rather than truth, but I do know how to help change that.”

Story first published: 11th March 2018