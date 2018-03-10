Shooter takes 3 hostages at California veterans’ home

Spokesperson June Iljana confirmed the hostage situation in Yountville, but did not offer more details."Law enforcement is at the Yountville Veteran's Home right now following reports of gunfire," CalVet secretary Vito Imbasciani said in a statement."The safety of our residents, workers and the community is our top priority. We have activated our emergency response protocol and are cooperating with law enforcement."The Napa County Sheriff's Office released an advisory on social media warning people to avoid the area. Police were not immediately available to provide more information.California Highway Patrol added it had dispatched "officers and aerial resources" to the scene, with a SWAT team also enroute.According to the San Francisco Chronicle, the incident unfolded around 10:30 am (1830 GMT).The Veterans Home of California-Yountville's website says it is the largest veterans' home in the United States, inhabited by around 1,000 "aged or disabled veterans." - AFP

Story first published: 10th March 2018