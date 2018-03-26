Saudi air defence intercept missile over Riyadh: state media

March 26, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
Share on Facebook

RIYADH: Saudi forces intercepted a missile over the capital Riyadh late Sunday, in an apparent Huthi rebel attack which coincides with the third anniversary of the Saudi-led coalition’s intervention in Yemen.

Witnesses reported loud explosions and bright flashes in the sky, but there were no immediate reports on any casualties.

“Saudi air defence forces intercept a missile northeast of Riyadh,” Saudi state news channel Al-Akhbariya said.

Since November, Yemen’s Iran-aligned Huthi rebels have fired multiple missiles into Saudi Arabia, all of which Saudi forces say they intercepted.

On November 4, Saudi Arabia thwarted a rebel missile attack on Riyadh international airport that Crown Prince and Defence Minister Mohammed bin Salman said “may amount to an act of war” involving Iran.

The Huthis expelled pro-government forces from the capital in September 2014 and went on to seize swathes of the impoverished Arabian Peninsula country.

This prompted the Saudi-led coalition to intervene militarily in Yemen on March 26, 2015 to help the government push back the Shiite Huthi rebels.

Since then, around 10,000 people have been killed and 53,000 wounded in Yemen, which is also battling cholera and diphtheria outbreaks.

The United Nations says living conditions in the war-scarred country have reached catastrophic levels and that 8.4 million people face imminent famine.

Numerous rounds of UN-sponsored peace talks have failed to stem the bloodshed in Yemen.

The Huthis plan a huge rally in Sanaa on Monday to mark the war’s third anniversary. – AFP


Published in Global

Story first published: 26th March 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Syrian child footballer killed by shells on Damascus: state media

March 25, 2018 1:48 am

Syrian rebel group in Ghouta enclave announces ceasefire

March 23, 2018 4:23 am

In world first, Air India crosses Saudi airspace to Israel

March 23, 2018 2:05 am

Syria rebels agree to evacuate Ghouta town

March 22, 2018 5:48 am

US Senate blocks bid to end military involvement in Yemen

March 21, 2018 5:27 am

White House slams Abbas ‘insults,’ says must choose hate or peace

March 20, 2018 5:29 am

 

Full Programs

Sports Action | Samaa TV | 25 March 2018
Sports Action | Samaa TV | 25 March 2018
Agenda 360 | SAMAA TV | 24 March 2018

Agenda 360 | SAMAA TV | 24 March 2018

Awam Ki Awaz | SAMAA TV | 24 March 2018

Awam Ki Awaz | SAMAA TV | 24 March 2018

Muttasreen | SAMAA TV | 24 March 2018

Muttasreen | SAMAA TV | 24 March 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Gulrukh Tausif

By: Khan Zahid

By: Samaa Web Desk

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.