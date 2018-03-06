Russian plane crash at base in Syria kills 32: report

March 6, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Global
Be the first to comment!

Moscow- A Russian transport plane crashed on landing at Russia’s Hmeimim airbase in Syria, killing all 32 on board, the defence ministry said in a statement carried by RIA Novosti.

There were 26 passengers and 6 crew, the ministry said.

“The reason for the crash according to preliminary information could have been a technical fault,” the ministry said, adding that the plane had not come under fire according to a report from the ground.

The transporter was around 500 metres from the runway, the statement said.

A commisssion will investigate the causes of the crash.

Moscow began conducting air strikes in Syria in September 2015, and its intervention has swung the nearly seven-year conflict firmly in favour of its ally in Damascus.

The latest accident comes after a Sukhoi military jet crashed while trying to take off from Hmeimim in October last year, killing two crew.

Russia’s most recent officially acknowledged military loss in battle in Syria was last month when a pilot was killed after his plane was downed over Idlib province.

Russia’s official military losses in the war before the crash were 45.

Moscow last month also said that five citizens, not officially affiliated with the Russian military, were likely killed in the strikes in eastern Syria — the first admission of non-military combat casualties. – AFP


Email This Post

Story first published: 6th March 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

With gas and diplomacy, Russia embraces Pakistan

March 6, 2018 7:52 pm

Regime forces advance in Syria’s battered Ghouta

March 4, 2018 2:06 am

Putin, before vote, unveils ‘invincible’ nuclear weapons to counter West

March 2, 2018 8:55 am

US makes new push for UN Syria chemical weapons probe

March 2, 2018 5:48 am

Facebook says finds no new evidence Russia interfered in Brexit referendum

March 1, 2018 10:20 am

U.S. threatens action against Iran after Russia U.N. veto

February 27, 2018 3:55 pm

 

Full Programs

Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 06 March 2018
Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 06 March 2018
Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 06 Mar 2018

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 06 Mar 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 06 Mar 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 06 Mar 2018

Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 05 March 2018

Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 05 March 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Blogs

 

By: Zara Maqbool

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Gulrukh Tausif

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.