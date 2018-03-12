Russia warns Britain over spy poisoning speculation as May readies response

March 12, 2018
Khan Zahid

London, March 12: Russia warned the British government Monday it was playing a “dangerous game” that risked harming bilateral ties as Prime Minister Theresa May prepared to update MPs on a spy attack that politicians and the media have linked to Moscow.

May will make a statement to the House of Commons after chairing a meeting of her national security council to discuss the nerve agent poisoning of former double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia.

Senior politicians have pointed the finger at Russia for trying to kill the 66-year-old Russian, who sold secrets to Britain and later moved here in a 2010 spy swap, prompting repeated denials from Moscow.

The prime minister has declined to cast blame while the investigation runs its course, but there is widespread media speculation that she is now set to name Russia and outline how Britain intends to respond.

“If we get to a position when we are able to attribute this attack then we will do so and the government will deliver an appropriate response,” May’s spokesman said on Monday, shortly before her statement was confirmed.

Tom Tugendhat, who chairs the House of Commons foreign affairs committee, told BBC radio: “Frankly, I would be surprised if she did not point the finger at the Kremlin.” – AFP


