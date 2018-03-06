Muslims save rare species on Tanzania island

Muslim leaders in a Tanzanian island are appealing to the community’s Islamic consciousness to conserve rare species such as octopuses

According to a report published in The Atlantic, the octopus population has reduced dramatically. Misali is one of Zanzibar’s islands, lying off the coast of Tanzania. Rare species, including octopuses, inhabit its six-mile coral reef. The island is special to Muslims, who form the vast majority of Zanzibar’s population. Misali sustained generations of Muslims; the octopus catch, in particular, kept them fed for centuries. But overfishing, climate change, and oil exploration began in recent years to threaten the ecosystem. The octopus population dropped dramatically. Government regulations did little to curb the problem.

“Whether you catch small-size fish, damage coral reefs, or use drag nets in seagrass areas … [it] is forbidden,” said Ali Said Hamad, a field officer at local nonprofit Mwambao Coastal Community Network who began using the religious strategy in a few villages in 2016. “We should use our resources in a wise manner.”

Since 2016, Mwambao has been assisting fisherfolk by closing 436 hectares of fishing grounds in intervals of three months per year, to allow the octopus population to regenerate. Some closures coincide with Ramazan.

Writing by Minerwa Tahir

Story first published: 6th March 2018